Alarm over reckless disposal of face masks in Marsabit

Surgical masks discarded recklessly on a heap of litter under a culvert in Marsabit town.
 

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

The continued careless disposal of single-use face masks is rapidly becoming a pollution concern to environmentalists and human rights activists in Marsabit County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Garissa MCAs withdraw ouster motion against Speaker

  2. Kisumu to host Madaraka Day fete amid Covid-19 spike

  3. Roadside explosive kills 3 police officers in Mandera

  4. Prison warder helps colleagues deal with mental illnesses, addiction

  5. PRIME Maralal: The town that everyone now wants a piece of

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.