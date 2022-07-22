Alarm over low enrolment at TVETs in Marsabit County

Administrators of Technical and Vocational Training Centres in Marsabit have said the facilities are underutilised.

Speaking to journalists at the Marsabit County commissioner’s office, Laisamis Technical Training Institute Principal Charles Rotich said he was dissatisfied with how the training centres in the county were used.

Mr Rotich said technical and vocational education and training was not only flexible but offered hope to young people who do not advance to higher institutions of learning.

But he lamented that most of the centres were not fully used either because residents have not embraced technical courses or non-local students chose not to study in Marsabit due to insecurity.

He gave the example of his college, which has a capacity for over 800 students but has only 276.

In 2021, some 438 students were admitted to Laisamis Technical but only 42 students turned up.

Some students who turned down the offer cited insecurity in the region as their greatest fear.

But Mr Rotich said insecurity affected only some parts of the county.

He urged parents to enrol young people in vocational colleges, saying the TVET system stood a good chance of meeting their personal aspirations or the needs of local and regional labour markets that still largely relied on non-locals for artisan skills.

He said the uptake of vocational courses by local youths, especially women, would create massive employment opportunities and help them find meaningful jobs.

Local leaders have touted TVET courses as the answer to rising youth unemployment in Northern Kenya.

Mr Rotich said TVET would tackle the shortage of skills and gender inequality in the county.

He called on locals to register for vocational courses at the Laisamis, Kalacha, and Isaack Umuru TVETs centres.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Marsabit County Commissioner Paul Rotich, who said as a region with high youth unemployment and gender inequality, TVET was a direct way for youths to acquire hands-on skills to fight unemployment and poverty.

He added that access to the right skills helps young people reach their full potential and become active citizens who could fully participate in economic and social development.

He urged local youths to embrace TVET and equip themselves with the skills required to find work, including self-employment.

He said TVET would offer skills development opportunities for low-skilled people who are under- or unemployed, out-of-school youth, and individuals not in education, employment and training.

In a region synonymous with ethnic conflicts, youth unemployment also posed a threat to political and national stability and social cohesion.

Marsabit has always relied on other parts of Kenya for skilled human resources even in the artisan industry.