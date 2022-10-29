Hungry cash transfer beneficiaries face bleak future as donor funds shrink

The ongoing drought, the worst in four decades, is imperilling lives across the Horn of Africa.

In Northern Kenya, four consecutive seasons of poor rains have decimated crops and over 2.5 million livestock, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents malnourished and even some children and elderly persons dead.

More than 4.35 million Kenyans are food-insecure but more worrying is that funds to cushion vulnerable Kenyans are shrinking.

Humanitarian agencies in Northern Kenya are scratching their heads over diminishing international donor funding.

A bleak future hangs over the millions of Kenyans who need food in drought-stricken counties, said Mamo Adho, the cash transfer fund project manager at Pastoralist Community Initiative Development and Assistance (PACIDA), a local NGO.

PACIDA has been undertaking a two-month pilot project called Forecasted-based Action funded by the German government through Welthungerhilfe in Kenya, Madagascar and Zimbabwe.

This new approach was meant to bridge the gap between development and emergency response actions, but it is ending, leaving beneficiaries in limbo.

Mr Adho said that more than 1,060 beneficiaries of the PACIDA cash transfer programme in Kargi location, Laisamis sub-county, and Maikona location in North Horr sub-county will be affected if international donors stop providing funds for the project.

Pastoralist, Community Initiative Development and Assistance (PACIDA) Forecasted-based Action (cash transfer) Programs Officer Mamo Adho counterchecks a beneficiary's details at Kargi shopping centre on 20,2022. Photo credit: Jacob Walter I Nation Media Group

Over 252,000 people, or 55 percent of the affected persons across Marsabit County, would be left on the verge of death if funding is completely cut off.

He explained that the PACIDA cash transfer programme would end in two months and appealed to donors to extend funding.

Speaking at county steering meetings held in Marsabit town, representatives of NGOs expressed concerns about shrinking donor funding.

Humanitarian needs were rising but international donor funding was dropping, lamented Nawiri Child Development Fund Finance Director Paul Akumu.

These needs have spiked since 2021 due to drought and lack of funding jeopardises several humanitarian programmes.

Some of the programmes are cash transfers, one of the best drought interventions that was lauded for significantly cushioning vulnerable families affected by drought.

This is happening as the Kenya Meteorological Department projects that arid and semi-arid areas are likely to receive depressed rains in the October-December season.

If donors do not renew their contracts with local humanitarian agencies, millions of Kenyans are expected to suffer, having lost nearly all their sources of livelihood.

Reduced or no funding is likely to aggravate starvation levels in the arid and semi-arid areas.

Stephen Kabana Bullo during an interview with the Nation on October 20, 2022. He hailed cash transfer programmes for cushioning the vulnerable households against the vagaries of droughts. Photo credit: Jacob Walter I Nation Media Group

Mr Akumu urged international donors to continue funding drought mitigation measures in Northern Kenya and other parts of the country.

“We are concerned that donor funding keeps on shrinking and yet the disasters keep on increasing disproportionately in numbers and magnitude. We’ve done a lot but there is still a huge gap,” he said.

Shrinking funding is partly a result of cuts to official development assistance because Covid-driven economic contractions.

To tackle the challenges, the government and humanitarian partners must fund aid programmes and suspend development projects to focus on drought mitigation, said Marsabit Public Administration executive Mohammed Ahmed.

He urged humanitarian agencies to intensify lobbying for international donor funding.

The appeals came as beneficiaries urged aid agencies to increase and extend cash transfer programmes, citing inflation and loss of livelihoods.

Kargi resident Hawo Saado thanked agencies such as PACIDA and the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) for their aid schemes.

She explained that a monthly disbursement of Sh9,000 enabled families to put food on the table and pay school fees for their children.

She added that the money was not enough for the whole month and they had to borrow foodstuffs from shops in the second or third week as they waited for the next disbursement.

Marshal Galgamar also praised the cash programmes as their only hope, as the family of 10 members had lost all their 200 goats that they relied on for their nutrition and livelihood.

Stephen Kabana Bullo, for his part, said he was an indirect beneficiary of the cash transfers.

Many vulnerable households, he said, were not enlisted in the programme, urging donors to expand their nets to reach those who were left out.

Maikona resident Sori Yara Ali recounted that the fund was the only lifeline that cushioned her and her six children after her husband lost 150 goats.

Mzee Boya Ali Galgallo lauded the fund for helping his family pull through the hard times.

He used the first Sh9,000 to pay for his children’s school fees and to attend an eye clinic in Isiolo town. The second month’s disbursement went to food.

“Were it not for this fund, I would have lost my eyesight. I developed an eye problem and PACIDA’s cash transfer programme helped me seek treatment in Isiolo,” Mzee Ali said.

During a recent county steering group meeting, partners agreed that the cash transfer programmes’ minimum expenditure basket (MEB) be raised from the current Sh5,000 to at least Sh10,000 due to inflation.

They also wanted food rations given to beneficiaries to be equivalent to at least Sh12,000 per month.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali and County Commissioner Paul Rotich told journalists that partners had agreed to an MEB of 75 percent and the equivalent of at least Sh10,000.

In 2021, the government released Sh2 billion under the National Drought Emergency Fund (NDEF) drought response across Kenya.

The Hunger Safety Net Programme is an unconditional cash transfer programme run by the government through the NDMA in four counties for 101,800 households to address extreme poverty.