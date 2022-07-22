Woman in stabbing death of police officer to face murder charge

On July 9, Bridgit Kanana was about to close her food kiosk in Mandera town when Felix Kinyua walked in with a friend at about 7.30pm.

Mr Kinyua, an officer at the nearby Central Administration Police camp, had walked about 500 metres from his workplace to the kiosk, where he found other customers having supper.

Shortly thereafter, a scuffle ensued between Mr Kinyua, Ms Kanana, Judy Kadogo, a worker at the kiosk, and Donny Chokera, a customer.

A customer who witnessed the scuffle, but did not want to be named, said the food joint was also ‘a bar’ where people enjoyed local brew and other illegally acquired drinks.

“We were enjoying ourselves as usual when this officer walked in with another man. The officer caused trouble, claiming a certain woman he was in a relationship with had cheated on him,” he said.

The situation worsened when the officer slapped one of the women in the kiosk.

“Kanana rushed towards the cooking area and returned with a knife and in the confusion the officer was stabbed in the neck twice,” our source revealed.

The police officer, heavily bleeding and assisted by his friend, walked out of the kiosk but fell on the road.

The alarm was raised and other police officers from the Central AP Camp arrived and identified the victim as one of their own.

They rushed him to Mandera County Referral Hospital, about a kilometre away, but he succumbed to his injuries on arrival.

As police officers and friends of Mr Kinyua struggled to get him to the hospital, Ms Kanana, the main suspect, hurriedly left the scene of the crime, went to her house, changed her clothes and went to the Mandera Police Station to report the matter as an assault case.

Paul Kiboi, another officer from the Central AP Camp, arrived at the police station and reported that his colleague had been stabbed to death.

He said they received a distress call from members of the public that an officer had been injured at a residential plot near their camp.

Mr Kiboi and other officers rushed to the scene and found Mr Kinyua lying on the road with bloody stab wounds in the neck.

He said Mr Kinyua died at about 8pm while being treated at Mandera Referral.

Police claimed in their report that Mr Kinyua had gone to have supper at the food joint when a quarrel ensued between him, Ms Kanana, Mr Chokera and Ms Kadogo.

The police arrested Ms Kanana, Ms Kadogo, Mr Chokera, Purity Karambu and Duncan Ekufu Mutali.

A Mandera court allowed the police to hold the suspects for 10 days as investigations continued.

When the suspects returned to court on Friday, prosecutor Patrick Onjoro asked the magistrate to detain Ms Kanana and release the rest.

“The police have concluded investigations and they are preferring a murder charge against Bridgit Kanana. The rest will now be state witnesses in this case and I pray that they be released," he said.

Mandera Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Wasike directed that Ms Kanana continue to be held at the Mandera Police Station as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) made arrangements to transport her to the High Court in Garissa or Marsabit to face the murder charge.