Why Mandera still lacks clean water and a sewerage system

Five years since work started on Mandera town’s water and sewerage system, the multimillion-shilling project is yet to be completed.

The project, funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the national government, is in two parts: water supply and sewerage. Chinese company Sinohydro Corporation is the contractor for both.

The delay is due to insecurity and the coronavirus outbreak, said Tana Water Works Development Agency CEO Philip Gachuki.

“We had planned to have the two projects completed towards the end of last year but they were affected by insecurity and the team on site had been asked to vacate this area,” he said.

Pipes being laid for the Mandera town water and sewerage system on February 2, 2022. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

At least Sh1.04 billion will be spent on the sewerage infrastructure and another Sh1.4 billion on water supply.

The contractor was given the opportunity to stay at a military camp due to terrorist threats but the offer was rejected by the Chinese.

Despite the delay, Mr Gichuki maintains that the cost of the projects has not changed.

“Both projects are on course and the progress is good. We are expecting to complete the water project by June because we are at 72 percent completion at the moment,” he said.

Mr Gichuki said the sewerage infrastructure is 54 percent complete.

He cited a poor compensation plan for the population affected by the projects as another cause for the delay.

“Compensating those affected by the projects is another challenge and we get a limited budget from the government for (the payouts) but we are trying to solve the problem,” he said.

Sewage ponds on the outskirts of Mandera town under construction. The project funded by the African Development Bank has been delayed due to insecurity and the coronavirus outbreak. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

In Mandera town, the agency has spent at least Sh250 million on compensation alone.

Mr Gichuki suggested that a proper compensation policy be created to reduce the unexpected expenditure by the government.

He appealed for conservation of the River Daua, a seasonal water source in Mandera.

He said the water project will enable Mandera town to grow.

County Water executive Mohamed Ali lauded the project.

“Mandera has never had a real water project that can serve its population but here we are and I expect our demand of 9,000 cubic metres to be met once the project is completed,” he said.

The Mandera town water treatment plant under construction. The project is expected to be completed by June. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

The county, he said, would facilitate the work and ensure the project is completed as planned.

The county government had to step in and settle at least 10 families whose land was to be used for the two projects.

He said the county would train its staff and send others for benchmarking in counties with working water systems.

Only 30 percent of Mandera town is supplied with water, said Mandera Water and Sewerage Company CEO Abdikadir Tache.

“Seventy percent of our population rely on alternative water supply methods, including water bowsers and donkey carts, but this project will change the dynamics,” Mr Tache said.

The town gets only 2,500 cubic metres per a day, with at least 4,200 households connected to piped water, he said.

He said the Mandera water and sewerage project is expected to close the gap by increasing clean water supply to 16,000 cubic metres.

“We don’t have a sewerage facility in Mandera municipality and we shall only connect the population to the system after the project is completed,” he said.