Why Mandera politicians want IEBC to extend voter registration

Mandera East MP Omar Sala

 Mandera East MP Omar Sala in Mandera town on October 20, 2021. He has called IEBC to extend the voter registration exercise in the county by two weeks.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

A section of politicians in Mandera County has petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to extend the current voter registration exercise citing the biting drought.

