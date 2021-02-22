Vulnerable Mandera families get relief food as drought bites

Mandera Governor Ali Roba flags off relief food on February 20, 2021. He appealed for support from the national government to feed the over 30,000 households affected by the drought. 

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

At least 38,294 vulnerable households in Mandera County currently facing starvation as drought takes a toll on residents will now get relief food.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME City motorists besieged by SUVs with illegal emergency lights

  2. Samburu MCAs unanimously pass BBI Bill

  3. Assembly summons Taita county officials over health crisis

  4. Shootout as Isiolo police arrest 2, seize weapons

  5. Lake Olbolosat traders reap big from flamingo migration

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.