Voting kicks off in Mandera despite gadget, security hurdles

Voting started peacefully in Mandera County despite biometric kits failing and a scare on Monday when suspected Al-Shabaab militants hit a school.

On Monday, suspected terrorists blew up two classrooms at the Hareri Primary School polling centre and an explosive went off in the same area later in the day, striking fear among locals.

On Tuesday, voting was delayed at some polling stations when Kiems kit failed to function.

Mandera East, Mandera West and Mandera South constituencies were hit hardest by the hitch.

Mr Mohamed Adan Khalif, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) gubernatorial candidate casts his vote at Mandera polytechnic on August 9, 2022. He expressed confidence in winning the seat. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo I Nation Media Group

Voters at Mandera Polytechnic had to wait hours before voting resumed.

“I have been waiting since 6am when the station opened and I am yet to vote. I am told the Kiems kit failed,” Ms Halima Ali said.

The centre has at least five polling stations but only one stream was affected.

“We had issues with the first Kiems kit we had earlier provided but we have fixed the hitch and all is going on well,” said Mr Mohamed Olow, the Mandera East returning officer.

In Mandera West, delayed delivery of poll materials was reported at most polling centres but IEBC officials attributed the delay to “logistical challenges”.

“We had logistical challenges and this forced us to start supplying electoral materials to far-flung centres before we delivered to those near the constituency tallying centre,” an official said.

Voters que to cast their votes at Mandera DEB Primary School on August 9, 2022. High number of assisted voters has slowed down the process across the county. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo I Nation Media Group

Mr Adan Harar, the county elections manager, described gadgets malfunctioning as a normal and minor challenge.

“We have kicked off well despite the minor issues including crowding of voters despite clear registers indicating where one will be voting,” he said.

He said 19 polling centres had been supplied with polling materials by air.

“We had to fly materials and officials to 15 centres in Lafey and to the other four in Mandera South constituency. These are areas with security challenges but with all security plans [in place]. Voting is going on,” Mr Harar said.

On security, Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said the situation had improved.

“We have security challenges but the situation at the moment has improved and the elections are going on well,” he said.

He added: “We have a well organised security plan to respond to any insecurity incident and I am sure the elections will go on without any hitches in Mandera.”

He said areas that had reported insecurity incidents were being observed closely.

He denied reports that insecurity incidents were fuelled by local leaders seeking political seats.

“We have had a peaceful and secure campaign period. I cannot say the incidents reported are due to politics but we are investigating them to find out why such incidents are happening now,” Mr Kyatha said.

He urged residents to continue cooperating with security agencies in dealing with terror incidents.