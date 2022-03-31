I'll change lives if elected Mandera governor, says Abdirahman Abass

Mr Faisal Abdirahman Abass, a gubernatorial aspirant in Mandera has pledged to change the lives of residents through initiation of development projects.

He promised to ensure fairness in the distribution of county resources and job opportunities.

He asked residents of Mandera to vote into office fresh blood to steer the county’s development plan.

“All those seeking this office are known. They have been tested in the past and we all know what they did and what they will do for Mandera,” he said.

Mr Abass is facing four other candidates including Senator Mohamed Maalim Mohamud, Mr Adan Mohamed (former Cabinet secretary), Mr Mohamed Adan Khalif (county assembly Speaker) and Mr Hassan Noor Hassan.

Take Mandera to next level

“These people have failed the exam and time has come for the people of Mandera to send them home. I have a team that is ready to take Mandera to the next level,” Mr Abass said.

He urged voters in Mandera to ignore aspirants with deep pockets driven by selfish interests.

Mr Abass is seeking the Jubilee Party ticket, and he will be facing Mr Mohamud and Mr Mohamed in the primaries.

During campaigns in Takaba and Elwak town, Mr Abass promised to initiate projects that will help mitigate drought in Mandera County.

“We are faced with drought and insufficient water supply that shall be fixed once I assume office as Mandera governor,” he said.

Power supply

He pledged to ensure Elwak town has a permanent power supply.

The town is currently in darkness after the power generators provided by the Kenya Power company malfunctioned.

“I am aware that tendering for a new generator was done but it is faced with delays. I am heading to the KPLC to ensure our problem is fixed,” he said, promising to find a lasting solution immediately if he is elected to succeed Governor Ali Roba.

He said he will rely on his former position as Rural Electrification Board chairman to get things done for residents of Elwak.

In the water sector, Mr Abass promised to ensure clean supply in the towns of Elwak in Mandera South and Takaba in Mandera West.

“We have used salty water for a long time but I will ensure the saline water is purified so that we can enjoy sweet water like other people in this country,” he said.

He pledged to ensure youth are enrolled and trained in technical and vocational training institutions.

Improve security

“Our ailing education and health sectors will remain our priorities and we shall ensure we engage the national government in improving security so that we attract and retain teachers and health officers in Mandera.

If elected, Mr Abass said he will provide interest-free loans to the youth and women to support them in doing business locally.

“All widows will be considered by my administration and we shall ensure all orphans are in school and fees paid by the county government,” he said.

Livestock insurance will be introduced to compensate herders who will lose their flock to drought, he said.

He said every ward in Mandera will have emergency livestock feeding paddocks and agriculture estates will be started to serve as major production units in the county.

“My administration will invest in agricultural extension services and we shall establish medium processing industries for livestock and agricultural value addition,” he said.