Two killed, vehicle torched in Mandera terror attack

Mandera Shabaab attack

The shell of the police vehicle which was burnt by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera on June 7, 2021. Five people were killed in the incident. 

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Two people were killed and a vehicle torched on Wednesday when suspected Al-Shabaab militants ambushed Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers at Ireskinto village in Mandera.

