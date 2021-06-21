Two road builders abducted after Shabaab attack in Mandera

Al-Shabaab attack Mandera South

The truck which was burned by suspected Al-Shabaab militants who abducted its driver and turn boy from a road construction site in Mandera South on June 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Police in Mandera South are searching for two men who were abducted suspected Al-Shabaab militants who attacked their construction site on the Elwak-Falama road on Monday morning.

