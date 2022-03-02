Race for Mandera North seat heats up as sub-clans endorse two aspirants

The decision on who will vie for the Mandera North parliamentary seat now lies with the Degodia Council of Elders after two candidates were endorsed at the sub-clan level.

The incumbent MP Bashir Abdullahi is facing stiff competition from Mr Mohamed Bardad, a retired teacher.

Both are from the Jibrail sub-clan of the larger Degodia clan and under negotiated democracy, their fate will be decided by the supreme council of elders.

As Mr Abdullahi seeks to be re-elected based on his performance record in the past five years, Mr Bardad has maintained that it is his time after he shelved his ambition in 2017 in favour of the incumbent.

“There is an agreement in 2017 that the current MP becomes the community flag-bearer on the condition that come 2022, he steps down in my favour,” Mr Bardad said.

Mr Bardad said the pact still stands. He maintained that as Muslims and a community, they cannot go against the agreement as it would be immoral and wrong.

As some elders from the Jibrail sub-clan endorsed Mr Bardad in Rhamu Dimtu at the weekend, another group led by Bishir Abdirahman Hussein endorsed the incumbent in Rhamu town.

Development record

Mr Hussein, a clan elder, cited the incumbent’s development record, peace-building and cohesion as their pillars for endorsing the MP for a second term.

“We have been having a series of discussions to determine the next member of Parliament for Mandera North and I am a witness that the community has picked the current MP to seek a second term,” Mr Hussein said.

Some 16 elders out of the 18 that make up the Jibrail council of elders agreed to have Mr Bashir seek re-election.

“It is a long process and we have just forwarded our candidate’s name to the Degodia Council of Elders that will make the final decision but I have no doubt the current MP will score the highest marks,” he said.

The council of elders is expected to vet and announce their preferred candidate between Mr Abdullahi (the incumbent) and Mr Bardad in the next two weeks.

Support of other clans

Mr Abdullahi enjoys the support of other clans in Mandera North following his commitment to end regular inter-clan clashes in the area.

“We have been on the ground and the Mandera North community has lauded the development record of the incumbent and I am optimistic that the council of elders will consider all that,” Mr Hussein said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Abdullahi thanked the Jibrail council of elders for allowing him to seek re-election.

“My track record on development and peace-building is out there for everyone to see. I need more time to finish what remains uncompleted in Mandera North,” he said.

Follow due process

The MP urged the Degodia Council of Elders to follow due process in making a final decision and allow him to serve the people of Mandera North.

“I have enjoyed much support from the people of Mandera North and we have done a lot together but we still need to do more. I need the next five years to complete and start fresh projects,” he said.

He pledged to double his efforts in developing and serving the people of Mandera North.

“Given a second term, I will serve all with equity and ensure each and every part of Mandera North is developed,” he said.

According to the MP, residents of Mandera North are enjoying an undisrupted clean water supply since 2017.

“When I was elected in 2017, Mandera North had a water supply at 10 percent but today we are at 98 percent water-secure, we have built schools and other needed installations and we need more,” he said.