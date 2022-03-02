Race for Mandera North seat heats up as sub-clans endorse two aspirants

Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi

Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi who has been endorsed by the Jibrail clan elders to seek re-election. Degodia Council of Elders will announce who between him and his main challenger, Mohamed Bardad, is their preferred candidate.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

The decision on who will vie for the Mandera North parliamentary seat now lies with the Degodia Council of Elders after two candidates were endorsed at the sub-clan level.

