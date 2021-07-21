Somalia to probe Skyward Express plane crash, KCAA says

Somalia will look into the 9.20am incident that saw a plane belonging to Skyward Express crash-land in Boru Hache near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority boss Gilbert Kibe had told Nation.Africa that everyone onboard "is safe" after the incident.

Since the crash happened on the Somalia side of the border, the neighbouring country's aviation regulator will be expected to conduct an investigation into the incident, he said.

It was not immediately clear how the plane, which had at least 40 passengers on board, ended up in an airstrip that is under construction in Boru Hache, a town neighbouring Elwak in Mandera South.

The aviation firm normally operates on the Nairobi-Elwak-Mandera route, but the pilot is reported to have missed the Elwak airstrip.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said more details about how the plane missed the Elwak airstrip will be shared after the pilot and the aviation firm reveal this information.

Nation.Africa established that majority of the passengers aboard the light plane were on their way to attend a funeral in Borehole 11, Mandera South.

Skyward Express released a statement saying it was yet to establish the cause of the accident.