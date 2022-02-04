Shortage of early childhood education teachers hits Mandera County

In 2014, the Mandera County government hired at least 530 Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teachers for 305 centres. A total of 23,000 children attend early childhood education centres in Mandera County, records show.

Some of the teachers were in 2015 used to fill gaps left when non-local teachers fled from the 311 primary schools in the county.

The exodus of non-local teachers due to insecurity created gaps in ECDE centres. An attempt to fill them in 2018 was cancelled after it emerged that the hiring was marred by nepotism and corruption.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) stepped in, stopped the process and arrested several senior county government officials but the matter soon went silent.

Mandera West, Banisa and Lafey sub-counties are the most affected by the shortages, with most schools operating without any ECDE teachers.

Lafey has only five ECDE teachers against 28 public primary schools with such centres and in Banisa, 30 schools lack ECDE teachers.

Various reasons are cited by stakeholders for the lack of ECDE teachers. County Education executive Nathifa Ahmed blames insecurity.

“Our staff just do not want to work in those remote parts of the county and this makes it difficult for us to fill the gaps,” she said.

But some teachers say they decline to teach in remote areas because of a lack of incentives from the county government.

“There are no allowances and no medical cover for us and for these reasons nobody will accept to be taken into a remote village to teach,” an ECD teacher said.

County Director of Education Abdi Sheikh, for his part, blamed the mushrooming of schools.

“We have schools being started at every upcoming settlement in the county and yet we lack enough workforce,” he said.

ECDE teachers are also grappling with poor pay and lack of promotions, with several complaining that they do not get promoted even after furthering their studies.

“I graduated with a degree in childhood development education from Mount Kenya University in 2017 but I’m yet to be promoted despite presenting my academic papers to my employer,” one of them said.

Most of the teachers yearning for promotions hold diplomas and degrees from universities and middle-level colleges.

“I have dropped my papers at the county government thrice since 2018 when I graduated but I am yet to be promoted,” another teacher said.

Ms Nathifa, however, denied reports that the county had failed to promote ECDE teachers.

“We have faced challenges including funding but despite all that we have been promoting our teachers. We are in the process of promoting another batch but I cannot tell how many this time round,” she said.

Her defence came amid mounting pressure from civil society groups to have the county hire more ECDE teachers so that children can get a better academic foundation.

Mr Simba Hashim, a human rights activist and a teacher by profession, had questioned the county’s failure to hire new teachers to fill the gaps in early childhood education.

“There are over 400 trained and qualified ECDE teachers across Mandera County, with the overwhelming majority holding either diploma or degree certificates. Sadly, they're struggling due to lack of jobs,” he said.

“ECDE teachers recruited back in 2014 are still in the same job group despite attaining the maximum of three years of service required of civil servants before promotion to the next job group. Most of those recruited back in 2014 are pursuing either diploma or degree courses.”

Studies have shown that children who take part in early childhood education programmes have improved social skills and do better in school.

A majority of school-age children in Mandera are left to roam in urban centres, with a few attending Islamic classes while others are left looking after family livestock in grazing fields.

“The ‘county of endless possibilities’ has been recruiting members for music bands instead of promoting these teachers,” Mr Hashim said.