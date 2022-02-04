Shortage of early childhood education teachers hits Mandera County

ECDE

ECDE learners and their teachers at Bula Mpya education center in Mandera on October 17, 2019. Mandera county is grappling with a shortage of ECDE teachers.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media

By  Manase Otsialo

In 2014, the Mandera County government hired at least 530 Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teachers for 305 centres. A total of 23,000 children attend early childhood education centres in Mandera County, records show.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.