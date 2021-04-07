Mandera Governor Ali Roba reshuffles his Cabinet

Mandera Governor Ali Roba

Mandera Governor Ali Roba who has reshuffled his Cabinet. He says this will enhance service delivery in the county.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has reshuffled his Cabinet, saying this will enhance service delivery in the county.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Police launch probe after man's body is found in water tank

  2. More children abandoned in Nakuru slums as Covid-19 takes toll

  3. PRIME We’d love to bury couple in one place, say Matiang’i bodyguard’s kin

  4. Covid-19 forces Isiolo to suspend non-essential services

  5. Suspect in HIV infection case skips court on judgment day

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.