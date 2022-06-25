Rival groups clash in Mandera ahead of Azimio rally
Chaos erupted on Saturday at a venue where the Azimio brigade were expected to hold a rally in Mandera County.
Supporters of Mandera East MP Omar Maalim of United Democratic Movement (UDM) clashed with those of his rival Hussein Weytan of ODM at the Mandera Stadium on Saturday morning.
The two groups threw rocks at each other.
Police managed to separate the two groups and restored peace.
Later Saturday, the Mandera ODM team hosted Azimio presidential candidate Raila Oding and his running mate Martha Karua. The UDM team will host the Azimio team in Takaba town, Mandera West.
No injuries were reported during the early monring chaos.