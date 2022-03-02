Report cites factors hindering child immunisation in Mandera

Hardimtu Dispensary in Mandera

Women and their children outside a newly renovated Hardimtu Dispensary in Mandera. Majority of children in the county are never fully immunised due lack of facilities and long distances to the few available health centres.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Since giving birth to her firstborn child in January 2020, Ms Halima Ibrahim, a resident of Hardimtu in Mandera West sub-county, can only recall having her child immunised thrice.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.