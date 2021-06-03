Police reservist accused of killing colleague to stay in cells

A police reservist has been accused of shooting dead his colleague using an AK-47 rifle in Elwak town, Mandera County, last Saturday.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

A Mandera magistrate’s court has allowed police to hold for five more days a police reservist suspected of killing his colleague in Elwak town last Saturday, as he awaits to be charged in the High Court.

