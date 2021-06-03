Police reservist accused of killing colleague to stay in cells

A Mandera magistrate’s court has allowed police to hold for five more days a police reservist suspected of killing his colleague in Elwak town last Saturday, as he awaits to be charged in the High Court.

Mandera Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Wasike granted the request to detain Mr Abdijabir Rashid Osman on Wednesday.

Members of the public had reported at the Elwak Police Station that Mr Osman had shot dead one Ali Suleiman Gabow, a police reservist based in Elwak.

“The suspect approached a miraa kiosk while armed with an AK-47 rifle and shot him five times in the head and chest,” police officer Joseph Ngatia told the court in a sworn affidavit.

Police said they needed more time for a ballistic examination of the spent cartridge collected at the scene. They also want a psychiatrist to examine the suspect’s mental state.

The suspect had been issued with an AK-47 rifle with 90 rounds of ammunition at the Elwak Police Station before he allegedly committed the crime.

Police found only 79 rounds on the suspect when they arrested him at his hideout in Borehole 11 centre.

He was arrested on Monday by police from Elwak who tracked him to the small town about 10 kilometres from Elwak.