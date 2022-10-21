Opposition formed in Mandera to keep UDM on course

Politicians who lost in the August elections in Mandera have formed a caucus that will keep Governor Mohamed Khalif’s administration in check.

The Mandera People’s Assembly brings together politicians who contested ward rep seats but lost.

“We are a group of more than 30 politicians from Mandera who lost the elections fairly or unfairly and we have agreed to play the opposition role because the current assembly as formed is nothing but an extension of the executive,” said Mr Yussuf Hassan, the group’s patron.

United Democratic Movement (UDM), led by Senator Ali Roba, is the majority party, with at least elected and nominated 40 MCAs, while the remaining 10 are from other political parties.

Governor Khalif was elected under UDM, while Mr Omar Maalim, the assembly Speaker, was fronted and picked by the same party through consensus.

“It will be difficult for the people of Mandera to enjoy any meaningful services from the county executive because the oversighting body will always be micromanaged by the same executive,” Mr Hassan said.

The Mandera People’s Assembly has criticised the process of picking members for the County Executive Committee (CEC).

Right qualifications

“We are opposed to the recent nomination of 10 executive committee members and we are urging MCAs to approve only those with the right qualifications to serve our people,” Mr Hassan said.

The group said only two of the nominees have the qualifications to serve on the CEC.

“The nominees for Education and Water are the only people with the required expertise to these dockets. We are asking the MCAs to be thorough in the vetting process and allow only qualified people to these dockets,” he added.

Governor Khalif nominated Ms Amina Hassan Ahmed (Roads, Public works and Housing), Mr Ibrahim Mohamed Adan (Finance and Economic Planning), Dr Mohamud Adam Mohamed (Health) and Mr Bashir Ibrahim Alio (Education).

Others are Mr Mohamed Ali Omar (Water), Mr Barre Mohamed Shabure (Public Service), Mr Adan Dagane Hamud (Agriculture and Livestock Production), Ms Nathifa Ahmed Mohamed (Trade and Cooperative Development), Mr Salah Maalim Alio (Lands and Urban Development) and Ms Sumeya Bishar Musa (Social services, Youth, Sports, Culture and Gender Affairs).

The Committee on Appointments will start vetting the nominees on Thursday next week.

Mr Hassan said the group will be closely watching the process and any undertakings by the assembly and the executive.