ODM opens new office in Mandera East

Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has opened an office in Mandera town to serve three constituencies in the county.

Mr Yusuf Maalim Hassan, ODM’s Mandera County chairman, said the office will serve Mandera East, Lafey and Mandera North.

“This office will serve three constituencies because the county is vast and our party head office will remain in Mandera West to ensure all political activities in all the six constituencies are well coordinated,” he said.

He said the party is committed to serving equally all candidates wishing to vie on its ticket.

“We are opening this office here to bring services close to our members as we embark on recruitment of more members,” he said.

He urged politicians to run clean campaigns devoid of incitement and name-calling.

Deal with insecurity

He said an ODM administration will deal decisively with insecurity in the county.

Mr Hassan used the same platform to welcome Governor Ali Roba’s United Democratic Movement (UDM) into the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Mr Ismael Lakicha, Mandera East ODM chairman, urged peaceful campaigns and political tolerance from all candidates.

“We have to tolerate each other during this campaign period and have a peaceful period and elections in August,” he said.

Youth affairs

Ms Malyun Ali, ODM youth coordinator, urged residents of Mandera to vote for Mr Odinga, arguing that their affairs will be considered.

“We are the youths that need job opportunities and support from the government. We can only get all that under a Raila Odinga presidency,” she said.

She said Mandera being a border county needed to be in government so that residents can enjoy government services.

“We need teachers and medical officers in Mandera and this can only be achieved through the Azimio la Umoja government,” she said.