North Eastern is secure ahead of August polls, govt says

Adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful elections in North Eastern Kenya, Regional Coordinator James Kianda has said.

Speaking to reporters in his office, he said the region, which has borne the brunt of terror attacks in recent years, is secure.

Mr Kianda said the government was keen to safeguard the region during campaigns, on voting day and after the polls.

He said his team was ready to respond to any eventuality.

“We have prepared and all is set to ensure the elections are held in an atmosphere that is peaceful without any threats and where everyone will vote with ease,” he said.

He said security personnel were assessing areas that could experience violence.

“We are deploying enough security to areas that we suspect to be the hotspots, which are mostly along the borderline,” he said.

He said areas along the border have been used by the Al-Shabaab militants to infiltrate the region.

“I can confirm that the border with Somalia has been an area of worry to most of our residents within the region but we have been able to properly deploy enough officers and I can confirm that the border is well secured,” he said.

Mr Kianda’s assurances came despite intelligence reports shared by security agencies indicating an increase in the movement of militants along the border and into the region.

In Mandera, the militants are reported to be hiding in Elramu, Mandera South, and Rhamu, Mandera North, after crossing the border on July 18.

The militants were reported to have come from their El-Ade camp in Somalia and used two motorcycles loaded with explosives.

Mandera has recorded at least two terror incidents this month, leaving security agencies on high alert.

In Garissa County, militants are reported to have crossed the border on July 16 and are hiding in Hulugho.

Despite this, Mr Kianda said the border was secure.

He said the region was calm, adding that politicians were conducting themselves with restraint.

He appealed to politicians to continue campaigning with decorum and respect.

He urged politicians to “preach peace but we shall not fail in dealing with any politicians found causing chaos as per the law”.

On youths, Mr Kianda called on them to consider their future as they engage politicians at political rallies.

“We have youths participating in the elections and they are enthusiastic but we are appealing to them to take their future seriously and they should not accept to be used to disrupt the process and where that will happen then the law will apply,” he said.