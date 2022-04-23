Mother of six scores B Minus in 2021 KCSE exams

In 1999, Ms Sabriya Ismail Ahmed, faced with financial challenges opted to drop out of school and get married, at least to ease the burden of school fees for her family.

Despite getting married early, Ms Ahmed, 39, never relented on her childhood dream of one day becoming a medical officer and after 20 years, she went back to class.

The mother of six sat for the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams together with her two children.

“I dropped out of school in my second term of form two at Qubaa Secondary School in Mombasa due to lack of school fees and I went into marriage straight away,” she said.

Her daughter managed a B plain but her son was yet to get his score by the time of going to press.

“My daughter has managed a B plain but I am yet to know what my son has scored.”

She says acquiring education has always been her dream and she studied together with her two children and they also boasted of how they will win against each other.

“It has been fun studying with my children and assisting each other with homework. We promised each other to perform well in our examinations,” she said.

Ms Ahmed said her husband has been supportive of her journey to acquire education and backed her up to get back to school.

“My husband is a police officer and I dropped out of school to get married to him but he has always supported me and my children in our studies,” she said.

She sat for KCSE examinations at Newlife Secondary School in Banisa Sub county, Mandera.

“Age is nothing but just a number and I advise mothers with an education thirst to go back to school and their lives will change,” she said.