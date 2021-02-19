Mandera police fail to link 3 suspects to terrorism

Mandera terror suspects

Ali Ibrahim Ibrahim, Abdikarim Maalim Hassan and Edin Ibrein Dalacha at the Mandera Law Courts on February 18, 2021. 

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Ali Ibrahim Ibrahim, Abdikarim Maalim Hassan and Edin Ibrein Dalacha were apprehended during a security operation to weed out Al-Shabaab militants in Banisa and Takaba.

Police in Mandera County have failed to link three people, who have been in custody since January, to terrorism.

