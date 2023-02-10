Mandera North petition: Ballot boxes scrutiny reveals discrepancies

A scrutiny of ballot boxes and voting materials for the 2022 Mandera North parliamentary election has revealed discrepancies in votes tallied and inconsistent entries in the election result documents.

The report on the High Court-ordered inspection, scrutiny and recount of votes at 27 polling stations has also unearthed discrepancies in votes tallied for each candidate in the parliamentary election.

Another finding is a disparity between the entry of total of valid votes as per the Kiems kits and the polling station diary in some stations and additional seals on ballot boxes.

The report was prepared by the High Court Deputy Registrar Tessy Marienga following an order issued by Justice Lucy Gitari on January 6, 2023 in a petition filed by Mr Bardad Mohamed Farah challenging the election of Abdullahi Bashir Sheikh.

Mr Bashir was declared the winner after he garnered 9,214 votes while Mr Mohamed bagged 6,999 votes.

In the petition, Mr Mohammed alleged that Mr Bashir did not win fairly because there were irregularities in the election.

The court granted his prayer for scrutiny of all Forms 35A, 32A, 35B, polling station diaries, Kiems kits, manual registers, and ballot papers for the 27 polling stations where he alleged there were malpractices.

According to the report, in some instances, the serial number of the ballot boxes was not similar to that in the Polling Station Diary.

For instance, at Sarman primary school polling station 1 of 1 the recount and tally of the number of votes garnered by each candidate was not similar to the entries in original Form 35A and 35B.

The votes for Mr Mohamed had been indicated as 166 in the tally sheet found in the ballot box but the recount provided 167 votes.

The inspection discovered that at Lanqura primary school polling station 1 of 2, entries in Form 35As and Form 35B did not have similar entries to those retrieved from the ballot box.

Upon recount, Mr Bashir had 370 votes, while the tally sheet found in the ballot box had indicated he had 373 votes.

“The recount and tally of the number of votes garnered by each candidate is not similar to the entries in Form 35As and 35B. The Kiems kit failed,” says the report.

The inspection team also found six ballot papers were in dispute during the recount for having no stamp at the back, having the stamp at the front, the mark going beyond the borders of the box and the mark being placed on the candidate’s name.

In addition, it found that three votes belonging to Mr Ali Abdi were counted in favour of Mr Bashir.

At Olla primary school polling station 1 of 2, the team found that the recount and tally of the number of votes garnered by each candidate is not similar to the entries in Forms 35A and 35B.

As per the tally sheet found in the ballot box, Mr Bashir had garnered 16 votes but upon recount, he had 66 votes.

“The entries in Form 35A and Form 35B have similar entries to those retrieved from the ballot box, save for the wrong entry in the tally sheet and the number of rejected votes in the carbon copy Form 35A and the original Form 35A,” reads the report.

At Wargadud dam polling station 2 of 2, the entries in Forms 35A and Form 35B were similar save for the results of Mr Bashir, which was found to be 34 votes in the recount and not 35.

During the inspection, the report indicates that there was a concern raised about the logs provided by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for scrutiny.

The petitioner noted that the logs provided by the IEBC were not logs but a summary report. The petitioner stated that the IEBC had not complied with the court’s order on the logs.

However, IEBC stated that the logs provided were activity logs and any other logs that may be required such as those that would provide coordinates of polling stations were in the main server at IEBC.

In addition, IEBC stated that the court did not provide for scrutiny of the main server and what was available is the activity log, which was provided. The commission insisted that it had complied with the court order.