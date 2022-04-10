I’ll ensure more girls go to school, Mandera woman rep hopeful says

Mandera’s Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) chairperson Ubah Abdi Ibrahim has declared has interest in the county’s woman representative’s seat and will battle it out with four other aspirants.

Ms Ibrahim alias Gedi Ubah, will be making her third attempt after twice failing to clinch the seat due to negotiated democracy.

In 2013, Ms Ubah was among voices that opposed the clan elders' plan to distribute political positions in Mandera along tribal lines.

She lost to Ms Fathia Mahbub and in 2017 again lost to Ms Amina Gedow who was fronted by the elders.

“I have always opposed the negotiated democracy because it denies the voters and residents of Mandera their democratic rights and the chance to elect leaders of their choice,” she said.

In 2013, she rode on The National Alliance (TNA) party ticket but lost to United Republican Party (URP) candidate Fathia Mahbub who was endorsed by clan elders.

True daughter of Mandera

“I am seeking to be elected because I am a true daughter of Mandera who has gone through all struggles that a local girl child has been through and I want to bring change to these daily struggles,” she said.

A daughter of a former chief, Ms Ibrahim said she led an ordinary lifestyle and attended Wargadud Primary School barefoot.

“We never had text books during our days in school and I am shocked the situation has remained the same to date. I want to change this through the national assembly,” she said.

She said the 2010 constitution oiled her elbows by creating the position of the county woman representative.

“The woman representative’s position created by the 2010 constitution has been encouraging for women in patriarchal societies,” she said.

Ms Ibrahim said it has been impossible to get elected in any other position in Mandera because the society has always seen women as inferior leaders.

Tough for women

“Competing against men is almost impossible because of how society looks at women and lack of financial ability to run campaigns complicates matters,” she said.

She added, “Our community believes politics and leadership is only for men and a woman in leadership cannot deliver.”

Women in Mandera have been left to scramble for nomination slots at the local county assembly and in political parties.

She maintains that the woman representative’s position gives her a wider platform to advocate for women rights compared to her position at MYWO.

“I understand the local dynamics womenfolk go through in Mandera and I am determined to change the situation. I want to give the women a voice,” she said.

Take more girls to school

Through the office of the woman representative, Ms Ibrahim said she wants to see more girls taken to school.

“Our society is denying the girl child education and I want to see that change because the world is evolving and we need to change with time,” she said.

She plans to set up rehabilitation centres to help deal with the drug and substance abuse in Mandera among the youth.

As the county’s MYWO boss, Ms Ibrahim said she managed to increase income generating projects despite limited resources at the organisation.

“I have been the voice of womenfolk in Mandera and [I have been] coordinating their issues with other organisations to have their problems resolved,” she said.

Rental houses

MYWO in Mandera has managed to build at least 18 rental houses, generating Sh180,000 every month for the members.

The income is used to settle bills for women with medical complications and to buy food for families in need.

“The houses are the only source of income since the organisation is financially handicapped at the national level,” she said.

Ms Ibrahim will face Ms Fathia Mahbub in the Jubilee Party primaries.

Others eyeing the seat include Ms Amina Gedow of United Democratic Alliance, Ms Umul Kheri Kassim of United Democratic Movement and Ms Amina Hassan.

“All these women have been in political leadership positions but have achieved nothing despite some of them being nominated members of county assembly for ten years,” she said of her competitors.

Ms Mahbub was the first Mandera County woman representative from 2013-2017 before Ms Amina Gedow replaced her in 2017.

Ms Kassim has been a nominated MCA since 2013.

Ms Ibrahim says it is never easy to run political campaigns in Mandera but her past experience has made her develop a thick skin.

“As woman, you cannot just run campaigns in Mandera. You will be abused, insulted and intimidated but I have to ensure I reach out to my supporters,” she said.

Lack of resources for women is cited as the biggest impediment in their mission to achieve their political goals.

Women denied opportunities

She accused men in Mandera of denying women opportunities to serve the society.

“Both Garissa and Wajir counties have more women in leadership positions but in Mandera we are only allowed the woman MP’s position and nominations at the county assembly,” she lamented.

“All positions at the national government given to Mandera including the one Cabinet secretary, a chief administrative secretary and a principal secretary were all given to men,” she said, adding that all positions for directors at the national level also went to men.