Mandera governor calls for unity between the executive and the assembly

Mandera Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif has vowed to sack errant staff even as he pushed for unity between ward representatives and the executive.

Mr Khalif asked members of the county assembly (MCAs) to work with him in serving residents of the vast county.

Addressing MCAs during the official opening of the House, Mr Khalif said any meaningful development could only be realised if county leaders are disciplined.

“We can only achieve the life-changing programmes we have lined up for our people if we have a disciplined, dedicated and honest workforce,” he said.

He said all departments will be reviewed to establish staff skills, development needs and the work environment, besides identifying inefficiencies.

Mr Khalif, a former assembly Speaker, warned that his administration would not retain undisciplined staff.

“I must make it clear to all that my government will not entertain staff absenteeism, indiscipline and, worse, ghost workers. You are fully aware of our county's high unemployment level,” he said.

“It is immoral and unethical for anyone to remain on the county payroll and fail to report to their place of work. Anyone in this situation will have to choose between working for the county or their second employer.”

Allegations of people working for more than one employer in Mandera have been raised in the past but no action was taken against them.

“Let this be a warning to all line managers who might be tempted to cover up for their colleagues' absence. It cannot be that thousands of our youth are suffering from lack of employment, yet someone else is drawing salaries for two entities,” the governor said.

He told the 50 MCAs that the local population had pegged their hope on county leaders and that services needed to be improved.

“Our people have high expectations from all of us. They expect us to dispense justice to all and look after the weak amongst us,” he said.

“They expect us to reverse the heartbreaking and embarrassing statistics that have defined Mandera for years. Our mothers, sisters and wives shouldn't suffer during pregnancy and die during childbirth from avoidable mistakes.”

He added: “The choice is ours. The moment is now. We might never have another opportunity to serve them. I am your governor, and you are the people's representative.

“Collectively we have a huge responsibility, and we have sworn in full view of our communities that we shall serve them truly and diligently.”

Mandera Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif on October 11, 2022. He challenged local youths to join local polytechnics and colleges and acquire the skills needed to find jobs.

Mr Khalif challenged MCAs to roll up their sleeves and provide a clear vision and hope for locals, arguing that Mandera residents are resilient and hardworking and could easily break the shackles of poverty given a chance.

He pledged to support MCAs in their representation, legislation and oversight roles for the benefit of residents.

“As much as distinct roles exist for each arm of the county governments, for the smooth and effective discharge of their functions, there must be a mutual relationship between them,” he said.

He argued that the objective of devolution cannot be achieved in an atmosphere where there is disharmony.

“For us to deliver on the objectives of devolution, we must forge a strong bond of unity regardless of our political differences for the sake of our people,” he said.

“If we allow confrontational politics to take centre stage, neither the executive nor this assembly will be able to deliver on its mandate. That means we would have failed the thousands of Mandera residents who entrusted us with leadership responsibility.”

Mr Khalif inherited county bills amounting to Sh3.6 billion from the previous administration led by Ali Roba, now the county’s senator.

He said developing the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP), a document that will capture the priorities of locals, has started.

“Saving lives and livelihoods will be a cornerstone of my administration. Our previous government, under the leadership of Mr Ali Ibrahim Roba, invested considerably in infrastructure and other development enablers,” he said.

“Our task now is to leverage the solid foundation already laid by investing in programmes that will directly touch the lives of ordinary residents.”

MCAs were told that vulnerable households in Mandera will now receive Sh20,000 once they are identified.

“We shall also provide NHIF cover for 20,000 households across the county, targeting the ultra-poor, [people with disabilities], widows and the elderly population,” he said.

“This programme will also cover our National Police Reservists (NPRs) … and their families. I will count on the honourable members of this House to support the necessary legislation required to actualise these programmes.”

He called on MCAs to review the Trade and Development Fund Bill that the House passed and make the necessary amendments to align it with the current priorities of Mandera.

He said he was determined to provide quality health care for all in Mandera, adding that a health task force chaired by Prof Khama Rogo, a health expert, will independently look into current provisions and issue recommendations.

“This task force is essential, and I call upon our healthcare workers to provide the necessary support to help them undertake their tasks,” Governor Khalif said.

“I also call upon Mandera residents to use this opportunity [and give] feedback to the task force when they visit your town or village to collect your views.”

He challenged ward representatives to encourage youths to join local colleges and polytechnics.

“Despite technical skills shortages in our county, our polytechnics and technical training colleges are underperforming. As a result, many of our young people are not utilising the existing opportunities at these colleges,” he said.

“Whether that is due to lack of information, apathy towards technical skills training or inadequate course varieties is unclear.”