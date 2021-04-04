Mandera Governor appeals for help as drought worsens

Governor Ali Roba

Mandera Governor Ali Roba on February 8, 2021. He has appealed for humanitarian aid to mitigate the effects of drought in the county.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Governor Roba says looming disaster will only be avoided if all development partners come to the county's rescue.
  • Atleast 200,000 people are in dire need of relief food supply across the county.

The drought situation in Mandera County is worsening, Governor Ali Roba has said.

