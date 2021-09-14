Mandera Governor Ali Roba acquires UDM party

Mandera Governor Ali Roba

Mandera Governor Ali Roba.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has acquired the United Democratic Movement Party (UDM), days after leaders from northern Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (Asals) launched the Upya Movement political group.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.