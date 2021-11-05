Mandera court jails man for life despite missing police file

Mandera Law Courts

Mandera Law Courts on November 2, 2021. A man was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling an eleven-year-old school girl. 

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

A Mandera Court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for defilement despite a missing police file.

