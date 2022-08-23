Mandera chief who sat KCSE with sons gets presidential award

Mr Issack Adawa Edo, alias Chief Borow, has been honoured by the State for his exemplary service to the people of Mandera.

He now has a Head of State Commendation (HSC), a presidential award given to outstanding Kenyans who selflessly render services to the country.

Issuing the award, Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said Mr Edo, now a paramount chief, was instrumental in peacebuilding initiatives across the vast county.

“The State is rewarding our paramount chief for his good initiative in peacebuilding across our county and I am challenging all other provincial administrators to follow in his footsteps so that our good deeds can be recognised,” Mr Kyatha said.

Mr Edo played a pivotal role in cementing peace between the Murule and Garre clans over the administrative boundaries of Lafey and Mandera South sub-counties.

He is also credited with leading peace negotiations between the Degodia and Garre clans after clashes that rocked Mandera in 2014.

“He has been instrumental in ensuring all clans coexist peacefully and most animals lost during the clashes are returned to the owners,” Mr Kyatha said.

Mr Edo made headlines in 2019 when he sat the Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) with two of his sons. He scored a D-plus.

He joined Elwak DEB Primary School in 1967 and sat his Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) exam in 1973. He was admitted to Mandera Secondary School but did not join.

Chief Issack Adawa Edo alias Chief Borow. He is the paramount chief in Mandera. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo I Nation Media Group

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, I did not join Mandera Secondary School despite having qualified and received a calling letter,” he said without revealing the reasons.

Now 62 with three wives and 28 children, he said it has not been easy coordinating and overseeing the daily operations of over 200 chiefs in Mandera County.

“Being the paramount chief means I have to get reports from all the chiefs and report to my boss. It has not been easy doing this but I have kept on doing my work because I love my country,” Mr Edo said.

In 2015, Mr Edo survived death by a whisker after a convoy of outgoing Mandera Governor Ali Roba was ambushed by suspected Al-Shabaab militants on the Mandera-Lafey-Elwak road.

At least four people were killed in the attack, including a former Mandera town council chairman who was in the same car with Mr Edo.

The chief suffered serious gunshot injuries.

“The incident happened as we were heading to a peace meeting in Elwak. I stayed in hospital for three months but that did not kill my spirit of seeing a united and peaceful Mandera,” he said.

Good neighbourliness

Mr Edo inherited his father’s position in 1984.

“For more than 35 years, I have been championing a secure and peaceful Mandera and good neighbourliness among clans living within and those from neighbouring countries and I am happy my efforts have been recognised,” he said.

Ever jovial, Mr Edo, who interacts easily with locals, is conspicuous at public meetings considering his big size and his love for leading attendants in hand clapping whenever a point is raised by a speaker.

He is humorous and always leaves attendants in stitches.

“He deserves this award and many more. He is a symbol of unity on his own and his vast experience makes it easy for him to find a solution whenever there is a problem,” said Mr Ali Hassan, a resident of Mandera.

Mandera Paramount Chief Issack Adawa Edo receives the State Commendation from Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha on August 23, 2022. The chief was awarded for his role in peace building in the county. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo I Nation Media Group

Mr Hassan said Chief Borow, as he is fondly referred to, is a link between the national and county governments.

“We all look up to him for any meaningful engagement between these two levels of government and he executes his mandate very well,” Mr Hassan said.

HSC award

Chief Borow also helps fight social vices like female genital mutilation and early marriages while promoting girls’ education.

“I have been spreading the gospel of equal opportunities for our children with much emphasis on our girls, who are denied most of the opportunities in the society, and I am happy my efforts are paying off because most girls are in school instead of being married off at a tender age,” he said.

With the HSC award, Chief Borow stand to enjoy social security and free education for his dependents of school-going age up to the tertiary level. He will also get free transport to public functions to which he is invited in the country and employment opportunities for his dependents who have relevant qualifications.

Under the National Heroes Act, those with State awards enjoy the privilege of appearing at national and community events as Stare guests, and events such as cultural and sports could be held in their honour.