Mandera accountants help needy families mark Idd with food aid

Mandera accountants

Accountants from Mandera donating food stuffs to the needy on May 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

A group of accountants from Mandera have donated food stuff to the needy in the society.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Bishop: How Covid-19 revealed my true friends

  2. Mandera accountants donate food to the needy

  3. Waiguru: Gender-based violence in Mt Kenya worrying

  4. 11,000 Huduma cards gathering dust in Kibra

  5. Smart traffic lights to ease jams

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.