Man, nurse to serve five years in jail for circumcising girl 

Two people will serve five years in jail each for subjecting a girl to female genital mutilation (FGM).

Ali Abdullahi Mohamed was charged that on November 20, 2021 in Bulla Kamor location, Mandera town, as the guardian of the child aged 17, he wilfully and unlawfully subjected her to FGM.

Hawa Ibrahim Mursal was charged with performing FGM on the child against her will.

The court heard that the girl, identified as SO, had come to Mandera from Eldoret to visit her relatives, only to be subjected to FGM.

Mohamed picked her up from the Mandera airstrip on November 16 and took her to his home, where she stayed before meeting her father, who crossed into Mandera from Ethiopia.

The girl told the court that on November 20, Mohamed drove her to the Mother and Child Clinic in Mandera town after she complained of chest pain.

At the clinic, SO was introduced to Mursal, who worked there as a nurse.

She said the nurse injected her with a drug before cutting her genitals with a pair of scissors.

She told the court that after the ‘cut’, Mohamed picked her up and took her back to his home.

She said she sneaked out of the home and with the help of a taxi driver went to the Mandera Police Station on November 26.

She reported the matter to the station commander (OCS), who offered to house her at the station before her kinsmen came looking for her.

Police officers

Mohamed was arrested at the station when he went looking for her.

Mursal was picked up by police officers later from the clinic where she worked.

She denied performing FGM on the girl.

She said she trained as a nurse at Jopky University in Somalia and that she helped in performing minor surgeries at the clinic.

Mandera Senior Resident Magistrate Kimani Mukabi concluded that the family orchestrated a scheme to get SO to undergo FGM.

He said harmful cultural practices are undertaken in the region to prepare girls for early marriage.

“[Mohamed] was an active participant [in] this evil scheme who through premeditation and while acting at the behest of other actors, managed to booby-trap the complainant into undergoing [the] harmful cultural rite of FGM,” Mr Mukabi said.

He said Mursal’s testimony was suspicious, unreliable and contradictory.

He observed that FGM has long-term side effects on victims, including excessive bleeding, infections, infertility and complications during childbirth.

He said “there were several unsuccessful and unconventional approaches by various agents from the accused persons so as to pass judgment in their favour”.