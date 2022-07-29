Man conquers 1,200km Mandera-Nairobi route on a motorcycle

If you are a lover of motorcycles, then at some point in your life you have dreamt of covering probably a long distance on your machine.

For Mr Daniel Kiogora, a government officer based in Mandera County, his dream came true when he covered the 1,200km between Mandera and Nairobi in 2017.

Since that time, he has always used the motorcycle to travel between Mandera and his home in Meru.

Mr Kiogora said he developed the urge to ride between the two towns after watching travel documentaries on the internet.

“I had spent most of my time watching travel documentaries and how motorcyclists around the world conquered long distances. I decided to hit the road on my motorcycle one day in July 2017,” he said.

To prepare for the journey, Mr Kiogora said, he first had to fix new tyres on his Shineray 200CC motorcycle and ensure it was in good condition before leaving Mandera on a Friday morning.

“I remember I left Mandera at about 8am and arrived in Takaba town in Mandera West in the evening. I spent that night here and left the following day at about 7am for Moyale,” he said.

He arrived in Moyale at about 10pm and the following day, a Sunday, he serviced the motorcycle and got an abstract from the police as he had lost his motorcycle’s number plate along the way.

“I lost the plate number between Takaba and Moyale. I spent most of my time in Moyale engaging the police on the lost number plate,” he said.

He was cleared by the police and left Moyale at about 3pm on Sunday, arriving in Marsabit the same evening. He left Marsabit on Monday for Isiolo.

He said strong winds between Marsabit and Isiolo affected his speed.

“I maintained the 80km per hour speed between the two towns because of the strong winds that can easily throw you off balance when at high speed,” he said.

He arrived in Meru town on the same day at about 7pm.

“I felt I had conquered the distance and many of my village mates could not believe I had ridden a motorcycle from Mandera to Meru,” he said.

Mr Kiogora was again on the same road in 2019, but this time round from Nairobi to Mandera.

“I collected a KTM 200CC motorcycle from Nairobi and rode to Meru, where I stayed for two days for service and readiness,” he said.

Unlike in the first trip, Mr Kiogora’s second motorbike suffered a breakdown in this second journey.

“I left Meru at about 9am, arrived in Marsabit town after six hours and decided to spend the night here, but a friend driving from Nairobi convinced me to continue with the journey,” he said.

Together they left Marsabit at about 7pm, but upon arrival in Turbi town, his motorcycle developed mechanical problems.

“I had not checked the oil level while in Marsabit and the engine failed. My friend with his car was long gone but I contacted him and from Moyale, about 120 km away from Turbi, he sent me a rescue team,” he said.

From Turbi, Mr Kiogora was rescued at about 1am after five hours of waiting.

Sammy in Moyale has always been at hand to repair Mr Kiogora’s bike whenever he is travelling.

It took Sammy the whole day to repair the bike and Mr Kiogora left Moyale the following day at about 6am, arriving in Mandera the same day at 7pm.

He says he has always ridden his motorcycle between Mandera and Nairobi for adventure and as a hobby.

Before travelling, Mr Kiogora prepares by getting an update on the security situation on the road.

“Security is the main challenge but I have to know the situation before I hit the road,” he said.

“You have to put on heavy clothing to protect yourself against heavy winds and a helmet is a must,” he said.

He says it costs him less to use a motorcycle between the two towns compared with buses or flying.

The fuel tank on his bike has a nine-litre capacity and it consumes a litre every 40km.

After hearing of his friend’s adventures, Mr Titus Mureithi joined him on the trip from Mandera to Nairobi.

“I made it on a motorcycle from Mandera to Nairobi’s Kasarani, where my family resides. It was enjoyable riding and I am willing to do it again and again,” Mr Mureithi said.

The only challenge he faced, he said, was strong wings in the Marsabit area but the rest of the trip was comfortable.

Mr Kiogora plans to hit the road again this August.

“I do this for fun and to keep fit. I just like adventures and I find travelling on a motorcycle very fulfilling,” he said.

He advises people who plan to go on a long trip on a motorcycle to ensure their machine is in good condition before setting off.