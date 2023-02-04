KCB comes for the rescue of needy Mandera 2022 KCPE stars

When 15-year-old Kheira Adan Hajir got Form One admission at Alliance Girls High School, her hopes of joining the institution were dashed since her parents could not raise fees.

She scored 399 marks in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Hajir’s family is among many others in Mandera that are counting losses following the ongoing drought that has left many livestock dead.

However, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) has intervened and awarded scholarships to Hajir and 18 other students joining Form One.

“I am grateful to KCB for coming to my aid when I needed sponsorship to join my dream school,” Hajir said.

“My father had convinced me to join a local school because he could not raise the needed fees to join Alliance Girls. Most of our livestock have died due to drought,” said Hajir who aspired to become a neurosurgeon.

Sh35,000

KCB Mandera branch Manager Jillo Wako said the KCB Foundation will provide a cheque of Sh35,000 and Sh30,000 in cash for shopping and transport to school.

“We have considered even those students who are victims of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) because we want to give them a chance to achieve their academic dreams,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Mandera County Director of Education Abdi Sheikh said the county had so far benefitted from 64 scholarship slots from different organisations.

Mr Sheikh challenged the local administration to extend sponsorships to students in secondary schools outside Mandera.

“We need to ensure any school fees support for students in Mandera extends to those students studying outside this county,” he said.

Bursary kitty

Recently, the Mandera County Government unveiled a bursary kitty for 22,000 students in local schools.

Mr Sheikh urged beneficiaries to take advantage of education sponsorship and excel in their studies.

He warned that students who will seek transfers back to Mandera after being at schools outside the county on unreasonable grounds will lose the sponsorship.

“We are faced with a challenge when it comes to having our students in schools outside Mandera. Most will go join those schools but after a term, they troop back for unknown reasons. We shall not entertain that,” he said.