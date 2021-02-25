Kala-azar, world’s second-largest parasitic killer after Malaria, hits Mandera

Mandera County Referral Hospital on February 25, 2021. Two patients suffering from kala-zar are admitted at the facility. 

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • The disease is caused by a bite from a sand fly infected by the Leishmania parasite. 
  • Symptoms may show anywhere between two to eight months after a person is bitten by the fly. 
  • The disease is fatal if left untreated. 

At least 19 cases of the deadly parasitic disease kala-azar have been reported in Mandera, with the patients being treated at the Wajir County Referral Hospital.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Tokodi's encounter with Uhuru divides Kenyans

  2. Tension as political violence rocks Kabuchai a week before mini-poll

  3. Keep off KenGen affairs, govt warns disgruntled locals

  4. PRIME DPP terminates assault case against school driver

  5. PRIME Did a father pay hitmen to kill his son?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.