ODM's Hassan Noor pledges team work if elected Mandera governor

Mr Hassan Noor Hassan, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate in the Mandera gubernatorial race has pledged to bring everyone on board in order to develop the county if he is elected to succeed Governor Ali Roba.

This is the second time the former provincial administrator is making an attempt at the county top seat.

In 2017, who was being supported by the defunct Garre Council of Elders, Mr Hassan lost to Governor Roba in a hotly contested race.

The once powerful Garre elders council of was rendered politically powerless after the 2017 elections.

Governor Ali defied a decree by the same council barring him from seeking re-election in favour of Mr Hassan.

Mr Roba trounced Mr Hassan, dealing the elders a blow and, since then, the council disintegrated with each sub-clan leader walking away with his kinsmen.

Now Mr Hassan says he is back with a transformational agenda aimed at creating a productive, prosperous and secure county administration that adds value to the local community.

“With my valuable experience in public service from 1984 to 2022, I look forward to working with a team that is qualified and committed in transforming Mandera County into a better place that all citizens shall be proud of,” Mr Hassan said as he launched his manifesto.

Like-minded development partners

To develop Mandera, Mr Hassan said he will intensify his engagement with all stakeholders including the local community, professionals, investors and like-minded development partners.

“I undertake to stand by the principles of participatory development and accountability towards a united and prosperous county,” he said.

He pledged to adhere to the law on public participation as a cornerstone in designing, planning, prioritising and implementing development projects.

“Project implementation shall be subjected to vigorous and deserving monitoring processes that will ensure achievement of the desired objectives,” he said.

If he clinches the top seat, he said, then Mandera will have a robust governance model incorporating transformative strategies, effective systems, structures, trained staff and shared core values.

Seal corruption loopholes

Just like the other three candidates in the race, Mr Hassan pledged to seal all corruption loopholes in the county that has had a fair share of court cases, all corruption related.

The former provincial commissioner also said that Mandera County will have a county scholarship kitty where all students with a score of 350 marks and above in KCPE exams will benefit.

“My government shall provide bursaries to needy and deserving secondary and university students, and in collaboration with the national government, we shall establish and enhance low-cost boarding schools for nomadic learners,” he said.

Public libraries will be built in all seven sub-counties in Mandera and stocked with books if Mr Hassan succeeds Governor Roba.

ECDE teachers

A competitive scheme of service for ECDE teachers will be introduced and talent centres of excellence will be set up in all sub counties, Mr Hassan said.

In his manifesto, Mr Hassan says he will strengthen existing sub-county hospitals to minimise the number of patients being referred to Mandera County Referral Hospital and other national hospitals.

“We shall ensure access to universal healthcare for all residents of Mandera as we improve capacities of existing county health facilities in terms of personnel, stocking of essential medicines, equipment and supplies,” he said.

If elected, he says his administration will provide a training bond which will sponsor doctors for specialised studies abroad and enter into formal agreements to ensure they come back and serve the people of Mandera.

Medical workers

Guidelines will be developed to ensure the medical workforce is accountable, responsible and subscribes to professional ethics in providing accessible and provide timely quality health services to the people.

“We shall support a universal healthcare scheme for 20,000 households and cater for all categories of members across the county, making healthcare affordable and accessible to all,” he said.

For improved security and peaceful coexistence in the county, Mr Hassan said his administration will promote a collaborative and partnership approach to issues of human security and safety for a smooth working relationship with the national government.

“We shall conduct capacity building and training for sub-county and ward-based influential elders and other opinion shapers in conflict resolution and peace building and this will minimise clan-based conflicts,” he said.

Al-Shabaab menace

To deal with Al-Shabaab menace, Mr Hassan plans to coordinate and collaborate with national government stakeholders in increasing the number of police reservists in Mandera.

“In coordination with the national government apparatus, we shall ensure availability of enough security personnel and resources to ensure the county is always safe and secure,” he said.

He said through the national government agencies, he will reach out to administrations of neighbouring border towns of Somalia and Ethiopia with a view of eradicating external threats to the county.

“We shall develop a county security framework that will ensure a safe and secure environment exists for businesses and development,” he said.

Women, youth and the disabled will enjoy their 30 per cent allocation of contracts and tenders under Mr Hassan’s tenure if he is elected governor.

Mr Hassan is banking on his knowledge and experience in civil service to spar growth in Mandera county.

He becomes the second gubernatorial candidate to launch his manifesto after Mr Adan Mohamed of Jubilee party.