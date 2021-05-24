Mandera girl who scored 325 marks in KCPE saved from marriage

Principal Chief Issak Adawa

Mandera County Principal Chief Issak Adawa alias Chief Boraw who led the rescue of a 16-year-old schoolgirl who was about to be married off.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • The administrators warned that action will be taken against the man who was to marry the schoolgirl.
  • According to the principal chief, the victim will be taken to school by government agencies.
  • Among the Somalis, a man is allowed to propose to a young girl for future marriage.

Chiefs in Mandera have rescued a student from a planned early marriage and warned the family of dire consequences if the victim drops out of school.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Ex-MP loses bid to stop land papers forgery case

  2. Varsity suffers setback as Court of Appeal declines to overturn academic policy ruling

  3. Priest who tried to kill lover to know his fate today

  4. Isiolo school leavers urged to take technical courses

  5. PRIME ​Ida Odinga’s Sh300m library runs into hitch

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.