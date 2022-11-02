Drought affected families in Mandera get relief food

At least 60,000 households affected by drought in Mandera have received relief supplies from the county government.

The county government launched distribution of 750 tons of foodstuffs and 180,000 litres of cooking oil on Wednesday.

Governor Mohamed Khalif said the supplies will cater for 60,000 vulnerable households and those living with disabilities.

“The distribution will begin today (Wednesday) and continue for one week to all identified beneficiary households. We are also targeting boarding schools, special needs groups and orphanages under this programme,” Mr Khalif said.

According to the county boss, the ravaging drought has had a huge impact on the locals but the available relief food will cushion the community for a period of time.

“In addition to relief food, we have been mitigating and responding by ensuring continuous water trucking in water stress areas, continuous repair of broken down boreholes, drilling strategic drought mitigation boreholes and provision of livestock feeds amongst other interventions,” he said.

Beneficiaries were identified after countywide assessment of all vulnerable households and people living with disabilities in Mandera.

“The data collected was used to ascertain the actual situation on the current drought, food insecurity, impact on the livelihood and economic activities in the county,” the governor said.

Extreme drought

Mr Khalif said the ongoing rainfall is yet to improve the situation in Mandera.

“It is evident that our county is currently facing extreme drought and food insecurity crises. Despite little rains received across most of the sub-counties, the situation is still difficult as the impact of the recurring drought is massive,” he said.

It is estimated that 365,000 heads of cattle, 30,000 donkeys, 500,000 goats and 160,000 camels have succumbed to effects of drought in the county.

“The monetary value of livestock lost is over Sh11 billion, equivalent to our annual allocation from the National Government. We have over 500,000 people affected according to the Rapid Assessment Conducted by Kenya Food Security Steering Group (KFSSG),” Mr Khalif said.

He said many schools are experiencing financial strain, since parents could not afford to pay their children’s fees and as a result schools are unable to provide food for students.