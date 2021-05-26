Court puts brakes on planned formation of Mandera land committee

The Land court in Garissa has stopped the planned election of members of Mandera community land management committee.

By  Manase Otsialo

The planned election of members of Mandera community land management committee has been thrown into disarray after a court in Garissa stopped the process.

