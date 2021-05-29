Court rules woman found with firearm in Mandera has case to answer

Jamila Maalim Hussein Eymoi 

Jamila Maalim Hussein Eymoi in the dock on April 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

A Mandera court has found a suspect charged with being in possession of a firearm has a case to answer. 

Related

More from Counties

  1. Court rules woman found with firearm in Mandera has case to answer

  2. Elusive justice for Ivy Wangechi

  3. School bus conductor charged with defilement granted bail

  4. After three miscarriages, its triple joy as woman delivers triplets

  5. Delay at Likoni crossing after cargo ship stalls midway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.