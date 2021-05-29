Court rules woman found with firearm in Mandera has case to answer

A Mandera court has found a suspect charged with being in possession of a firearm has a case to answer.

Mandera Senior Resident Magistrate Mukabi Kimani in a ruling on Friday said Jamila Maalim Hussein Eymoi, 36, will also answer to other charges including being in possession of ammunition and entering Kenya from Somalia through an illegal point.

In the first offence, Jamila was charged that on April 20, at around 6pm at Busley in Mandera East Sub County was allegedly found in possession of an AK-47 rifle.

The firearm was fitted with a magazine loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition but she did not have a firearm certificate as required by the law.

In the second offence she was charged with being found in possession of 13 rounds of ammunition and in the third offence she was charged with sneaking into the country from Bulahawa through border point three along the Kenya Somalia border.

The area according to police is not designated as a point of entry.

Ms Eymoi pleaded guilty to all the charges on April 22, after police brought her before Mandera Law Courts but a week later, she changed her mind and pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution had asked to have facts of the matter presented on April 29 only for the accused to change her initial plea.

After pleading not guilty, the accused was released on a bond of Sh2 million with one surety of a similar amount.

The suspect wrote to the court requesting a review of the bond terms.

She claimed she hails from a poor family that cannot raise the Sh2 million bond but the prosecution led by Mr Allen Mulama, a state counsel vehemently opposed her request.

On Friday, Mr Kimani ruled that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the accused.

“The accused in this case is called upon to defend herself against the charges,” Mr Kimani ruled.

Ms Eymoi said she will present a sworn affidavit and that she will call two witnesses to defend her against all the three charges.

Her defence will be heard on July 9, 2021.

While ruling on whether there is merit to have the accused bond terms reviewed, Mr Kimani, the magistrate cited a case in the Supreme Court of the United States of America way back in 1951.

In the matter, Stack-Vs-Boyle U.S. 1.3 1951, the court provided guidelines in assessing whether bail is excessive starting from the premise that the traditional right to freedom before conviction permits the unhampered preparations of a defence and serves to prevent the infliction of punishment prior to conviction.

The presiding magistrate said enough evidence has been produced indicating that the accused is likely to abscond the court process.

“The court takes cognizance of the fact that the offences were committed within Mandera County which borders the porous borders of Ethiopia and Somalia and also that the prosecution has also closed its case,” Mr Kimani said.

The magistrate concluded by stating that the subsisting Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged livelihoods by diminishing their incomes therefore he could only review the bond terms and admitted the accused to bond of one million shillings with a surety of a similar amount.

Last week, a prosecution witness told the court that the AK47 rifle found in possession of the accused was made in Russia in 1974.

“The firearm is designed to chamber and fire rounds of ammunition in calibre of 7.6 by 39 mm. It is good in general and mechanical condition after it was successfully tested,” Mr James Onyango, a ballistic expert, told the court.

The firearm expert said the magazine box recovered was serviceable and works well with rounds of ammunition of calibre 7.6 by 39mm.

He also informed the court that the 13 rounds of ammunition found in possession of the accused were live and that three of them picked at random were successfully test fired.

Police accused Ms Eymoi of stealing the firearm from a Somalia National Army (SNA) officer whom she was married to before running into Kenya.

A probation report indicated the convict is a mother of three and the youngest is only nine months. She is a resident of Mandera, born and brought up in Takaba, Mandera West.