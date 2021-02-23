Court allows Mandera police to hold terror suspect for 14 days

Mandera Law Courts on February 22, 2021.

Photo credit: MANASE OTSIALO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Manase Otsialo

A Mandera court on Monday allowed police to hold a terror suspect for 14 days to complete investigations before charging him.

