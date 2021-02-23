Court allows Mandera police to hold terror suspect for 14 days

A Mandera court on Monday allowed police to hold a terror suspect for 14 days to complete investigations before charging him.

The suspect was nabbed just hours after police failed to charge three other suspects with terror offences on Friday last week.

The three had been in custody for about two months and had been linked to the Al-Shabaab group by the police.

A sworn affidavit by a police officer attached to the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) said the suspect is an Al-Shabaab facilitator and trainer based in Jabibar, in Mandera North Sub-County.

“Intelligence on the ground is that the respondent is a member of the Al-Shabaab group who has on several occasions facilitated attacks within Jabibar location and its environs,” police said.

Terror hotspot

Jabibar remains among areas in Mandera that has recorded the highest number of terror incidents leading to deaths of both civilians and security officers.

Most recent attack was on February 15, where a police reservist and a civilian were killed during a raid on the village by the Al-Shabaab militants.

An AK-47 rifle belonging to the police reservist was stolen by the militants.

In the affidavit, police warned that Jabibar remains a terror hotspot in Mandera since the militants continue to plant explosives on the roads and ambush road users.

Police argued that within fourteen days, they will be able to analyse the suspect’s mobile phone communication.

“Police need time to confirm the respondent’s previous criminal records to see whether they are linked to a terrorism network in the county, North Eastern Region and or in the country,” police said.

Police also said they want to confirm from the local administration the suspect’s family background and his daily operations and activities.

Mr Mukabi Kimani, the Mandera Senior Resident Magistrate ruled in favour of the police allowing them to hold the suspect for fourteen days.

“In the interest of national security, I will allow the application. The suspect will be remanded at Mandera Police Station until March 3,” he ruled.

The suspect complained of abdominal and back pains claiming that they were inflicted on him by the police.

A treatment note from Mandera County Referral Hospital indicated the suspected had suffered soft tissue injuries.

The court directed the police to ensure the suspect receives medical treatment.