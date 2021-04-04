Clan elders call for peaceful co-existence in Mandera

Sultan Ali Noor Ibrahim Sheikh

Garre Council of Elders Chairman Sultan Ali Noor Ibrahim Sheikh on April 2, 2021. He has appealed for peaceful co-existence among clans living in Mandera.

Photo credit: Habil Evans | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • The conflict between the Garre and the Murulle clans has been raging on for more than a year leaving dozens dead.
  • Mandera experienced the worst bloodshed between the Garre and Degodia clans between 2007 and 2010.

The Garre Council of Elders has called for an end to inter-clan feuds further appealing for peaceful co-existence among clans residing in Mandera County.

