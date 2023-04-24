Child missing, 2,000 displaced after heavy rains in Mandera East

A five-year-old child is missing while 2,000 people have been displaced from their homes in Mandera East after heavy rains hit the area.

The child is believed to have been swept away by flash floods on Sunday night.

"We were sleeping when suddenly our houses were flooded. The running water from the hills in Somalia swept through our village destroying houses and that is how we lost our child," said Mr Ali Hassan, a resident of Bulla Kamor in Mandera town.

The situation follows a long period of drought that was almost catastrophic.

"We have been experiencing drought all over the county and now we have floods. We have convened the County Disaster Steering Committee and we are looking at ways to respond quickly to the flooding situation," said Mandera Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif.

At least nine locations in Mandera East have been affected.

According to the governor, a disaster response committee has been formed to assess the situation and prepare a detailed report.

"We have also formed a public awareness committee to inform residents about the current flooding and stagnant water in various areas.

"I urge residents of Mandera town to be vigilant as the government and non-state actors are working round the clock to provide assistance. Parents must keep a close watch on their children as we are experiencing flooding.

Mandera County Assembly (MCA) member Feisal Abdinoor called on both levels of government to respond quickly to the situation in Mandera town.

"We have a problem caused by lack of proper drainage in the town, which has led to flooding in homes. Most families are at risk of contracting water-borne diseases," said the MCA.

County government workers from the Ministry of Public Works spent most of Monday clearing drainage in Mandera town.

"The roads in this town were constructed without proper drainage. All these floods are due to the lack of drainage system and everyone knows it," said Abdi Aden, a resident.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Mandera County government spent at least Sh2.4 billion on tarring roads in the town.

Interestingly, the current governor was the contractor for the construction of the 24-kilometre road, which lacks drainage.

"We need to do things right and have a proper drainage system for our roads. We will have to move some houses just to have a working drainage system in Mandera town," said Mr Ali Abdille.

Ahmed Abdishakur Nurrow, Programme Officer at Action Against Hunger, said they had responded to more than 600 households in Barwaqo village alone.

"We are relocating the affected families to relief sites where we will provide them with food and non-food items," Mr Nurrow said.

Hassan Issack Yussuf, Barwaqo local chief, also said the situation was dangerous and needed immediate attention.