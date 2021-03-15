Boda boda rider denies defiling girl, 13, in Mandera

A boda boda rider on Monday denied defiling a 13-year-old girl in Mandera.

Ibrahim Adan Haji also denied an alternative charge of engaging in an indecent act with a minor before Mandera Senior Resident Magistrate Kimani Mukabi.

Haji is accused of defiling the minor on February 24, 2021, at Shimbir Fatuma area in Mandera South.

In a statement to police, the minor said: “I was fetching water at the Dholol water pan when the accused came along on a motorcycle. He asked me to get on his motorcycle so that he could drop me at the grazing field.”

“After a short distance, he changed direction and headed into bushes, he pushed me on the ground after stopping and removed my clothes,” the minor added.

She said despite screaming, nobody went to rescue her and after the act, she proceeded to the field where she informed her mother.

It was her mother who took her to Shimbir Fatuma Police Station to report the matter.

Returned to the grazing field

In her statement to police, the 47-year-old mother said her daughter returned to the grazing field crying and informed her that she had been defiled by someone known to her.

“I took my daughter to the police where I was advised to proceed to the hospital for treatment and fill the P3 form,” she said in her statement.

The accused was remanded at Mandera GK Prison awaiting a probation officer report before the courts decide on releasing him on bond.

He turned himself in at Shimbir Fatuma police station five days after the offence was committed before he was transferred to Mandera.

The case will be heard on March 24 despite the prosecution pleading of having the minor tender her evidence early.