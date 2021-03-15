Boda boda rider denies defiling girl, 13, in Mandera

Ibrahim Adow Haji before Mandera Law Courts on March 12, 2021. He denied a defilement case against him.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

A boda boda rider on Monday denied defiling a 13-year-old girl in Mandera.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.