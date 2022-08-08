5 in Mandera East MP race make their last pitches to voters

All five candidates in the Mandera East parliamentary race spent the last hours of the last day of official campaigns on Saturday trying to convince voters to elect them in Tuesday’s polls.

They are Mr Hussein Weytan of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), incumbent MP Omar Maalim Mohamed of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Mr Simba Hashim of the Kenya Reform Party, Mr Ali Abdullahi Alio of Kanu and Mr Abdikadir Sheikh Hassan of the Jubilee Party.

The constituency that serves as the county headquarters has 48,219 registered voters.

Mr Abdikadir Sheikh is banking on his record as the first county assembly Speaker (2013-2017) to win the seat.

Mr Sheikh claims he laid the local government’s foundation in this far-flung county that has seen it make positive development strides under Governor Ali Roba’s stewardship.

Uplift lives of less fortunate

He says he is in the race to uplift the lives of the less fortunate and that it is not about looking for a job.

“I am not looking for a job, but I am seeking to represent the minority community in Mandera. This is my fourth attempt and until we get someone representing the minority clans, I will always contest,” he said.

In a county where politics is played along clan lines, Mr Sheikh said his Corner tribe community, a minority in the county, has always been used as a springboard to power by politicians.

He pledged to continue advocating the rights of minority clans and communities across the country if elected.

Voice for minority community

“The minority community in this county must have a voice and that is why I have always offered myself for this position,” he said.

He said minority communities are not getting their fair share of public resources.

“We need to enjoy government services and resources equally but that is not happening in Mandera. We have to stop the culture of having the majority communities taking everything for themselves,” he said.

He is a lawyer by profession and is banking on his background to protect the interests of minority communities.

Mandera East is a cosmopolitan constituency where people from all clans in Mandera County can be found.

Contest about clans

The contest in Mandera East is about clans and all the candidates are pushing to get votes from their respective clans.

As Mr Sheikh pushed to have minority clans support his bid, Mr Maalim, the incumbent MP, is battling with Mr Weytan for the Murule clan’s votes.

It remains to be seen who among the two will walk away with the majority of votes from the clan.

“These two candidates are from one clan but different sub-clans. It is all about who will manage to have his respective sub-clan vote as a block and then get supported by the other clans,” said Mr Ali Abdullahi, a resident.

Another battle for clan votes is between Mr Hashim and Mr Alio. Both are from the Garre clan.

Local political pundits say this year’s elections are all about money and being in the right political camp.

Four political groups

The county has at least four political groups aligned to different governor candidates.

While the incumbent MP joined UDM, led by Mr Mohamed Adan Khalif and Governor Roba, Mr Weytan is in ODM, led by Mr Hassan Noor Hassan.

Mr Sheikh is with Mr Adan Mohamed, the former Cabinet minister in the Jubilee Party.

“It remains difficult to tell who among all these will win but the contest is among the three top candidates from Jubilee, ODM and UDM,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Mr Sheikh said: “I know I have competitors and I am not just banking on my community but I am also talking to other clans through their leaders and my service as the assembly Speaker will give me votes.”

No audit queries

He said that during his time in the county legislature, he never faced any audit queries.

He said the constituency needs honesty and leaders with integrity for development to be achieved.

Mr Weytan, who is making his second attempt for the Mandera East seat, controversially received the ODM ticket after he lost the Jubilee ticket to Mr Sheikh in party nominations.

He pledged to support education through bursaries and initiate other development projects.

Mr Maalim, the incumbent, is banking on his achievements in the past five years.

Initiated several projects

He has initiated several projects in the agriculture sector, education, health and roads.

He served as the first deputy governor in Mandera between 2013 and 2017 before parting ways with Governor Roba.

As Governor Roba defied the council of elders’ decree barring him from seeking a second term in office, Mr Maalim sided with the elders and went ahead to win the Mandera East parliamentary seat in 2017.