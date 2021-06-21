4 killed after suspected Al-Shabaab attack miraa lorry in Mandera

Suspected Al-Shabaab fighters ambushed a lorry transporting miraa on Rhamu-Elwak road in Mandera County on June 21, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Lafey Deputy County Commissioner Bakari Tabwara said one of the four was a suspected Al-Shabaab militant, who was knocked down by the vehicle.

Four people were killed Monday morning in a suspected terror attack on a lorry transporting miraa on Rhamu-Elwak road in Mandera County.

