Mandago condemns attack on Raila, says he’ll ensure action against perpetrators

Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago has condemned the ugly incident where Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga was attacked after attending the burial of Mzee Jackson Kibor at Samitui farm, Kabenes.

Mr Mandago promised that he will take personal responsibility in ensuring that perpetrators of the attack are brought to book adding that his administration has heavily invested in peace building and cohesion in the region.

“I condemn in the strongest terms possible the act of violence directed at the former Prime Minister Rt Hon Raila Odinga after the burial of Mzee Jackson Kibor. Uasin Gishu is a peaceful county, we will pursue the matter without rest until the perpetrators are all brought to book,” said the governor in a press statement released to the newsrooms.

“I remain committed to a peaceful campaign, political maturity and respect to divergent opinions, that is why I always tell the members of public ‘wasiweke siasa kwa roho’. The incident, which happened after I had left the venue, is very regrettable and retrogressive,” Mr Mandago added.

Mr Odinga blamed allies of Deputy President William Ruto over the attack.

While confirming the ugly incident where rowdy youths also pelted his helicopter, Mr Odinga said the threat came in the form of youth, mobilized, armed and paid to cause mayhem and disorder, destroy property and even take away lives in a bid to create political zones in the country.

“In the event that took place at Kabenes in Uasin Gishu, youth attacked my plane, destroying the air shield with rocks that were clearly aimed at me. On my way to the plane, they pelted my vehicles with stones,” said the ODM boss in a press release sent to newsrooms.

“My mistake was to attend the burial of my longtime friend Mr. Jackson Kibor. I thank the security officers who did everything to ensure our safety,” he added.

He related what took place in 1992 and in the 2007-2008 polls noting that ahead of August General Election, there are leaders who are assembling youths to cause chaos.

“In the run up to August, someone seems to be assembling a ragtag band of extremist youths, radicalized by lies and handouts to zone the country before pushing us into mayhem,” said Mr Odinga.

He pointed accusing fingers at area Governor Jackson Mandago and Soy MP Caleb Kositany while asking them to come out and condemn the incident.

“I call on the two, and all leaders from the region who believe in our constitution, to come out now, not later, condemn the incident and promise an end to the bizarre attempts to balkanize the country into ethnic and tribal party zones ahead of the August election,” said Mr Odinga.