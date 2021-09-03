Man slits fiancée’s throat during sleep after suspecting infidelity

After committing the heinous crime, the man confessed to the killing and demanded to be arrested. 

By  Titus Ominde

A man who allegedly killed his fiancée on Thursday night after suspecting that she was cheating on him has surrendered to authorities.

