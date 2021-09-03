Man slits fiancée’s throat during sleep after suspecting infidelity

A man who allegedly killed his fiancée on Thursday night after suspecting that she was cheating on him has surrendered to authorities.

After committing the heinous crime, the man went to the home of a village elder, confessed to the killing and demanded to be arrested and taken to a nearby police station.

David Ruto, the suspect, is said to have attacked Joan Jepchirchir, 27, while she was sleeping in his house on Thursday night at Kapsiliot village in Moiben Sub County. He stabbed her in the throat with a sharp machete.

Police said the victim died on the spot as her body was found lying in a pool of blood on the bed in the house they have been sharing with the suspect.

Ainabkoi Sub County acting police commander Henry Zuma confirmed the incident saying the deceased was asleep during the attack.

After attacking her with a sharp machete, the suspect then fled from the scene and surrendered to an area village elder who arrested him and handed him over to police officers at Kapyemit police station.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the man suspected that his lover was involved in a love affair with another man.

Mr Zuma said the weapon used in the murder has been recovered and will be used as an exhibit during prosecution.

“Yesterday night we received the report about the incident, the man identified as David Ruto was lover to the deceased. The body of the deceased was found lying on the bed after the suspect surrendered to a local village elder,” said Mr Zuma