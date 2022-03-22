Man jailed for assaulting waiter over Sh50 mandazi-soup bill

A man who assaulted a waiter after being asked to pay a Sh50 bill for consuming mandazi and soup has been jailed for 12 months or pay a Sh50,000 fine.

The incident happened at an eatery in Moiben sub-county, Uasin Gishu County, on March 12.

Mike Kiprono, alias Sonko, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Martin Wakoli and subjecting him to bodily harm.

Prosecutors had told the Eldoret court that Kiprono attacked the waiter when he was asked to pay Sh50 after consuming mandazi and soup.

Kiprono attacked the complainant with kicks and blows, claiming that the food he had eaten was too little for the eatery to demand Sh50.

The waiter was rescued by other traders at the market as the accused fled from the scene.

The incident was reported at the Chepkanga Police Station.

Kiprono was later arrested and arraigned before Eldoret Principal Magistrate Onkoba Mogire.

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

In mitigation, he told the court that he was remorseful about the incident, claiming that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“I was drunk during the incident and I kindly request this court to forgive me,” he said.

The magistrate told him not to hide behind alcohol to justify the act.

“After considering your mitigation, this court has fined you Sh50,000 or (you) serve a jail term of 12 months,” the magistrate ruled.