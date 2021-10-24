Man dies in Eldoret after consuming herbal concoction

By  Titus Ominde

A 41-year-old South Sudanese man died in Eldoret on Sunday after allegedly drinking a concoction of herbs. The herbal concoction is said to have been administered by a herbalist in Kapsoya estate.  

