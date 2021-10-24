Man dies in Eldoret after consuming herbal concoction

A 41-year-old South Sudanese man died in Eldoret on Sunday after allegedly drinking a concoction of herbs. The herbal concoction is said to have been administered by a herbalist in Kapsoya estate.

Man’s wife, who also consumed the concoction, has been admitted to a private hospital in Eldoret in critical condition.

The deceased, who lives in Australia, had gone to visit his wife in Kenya before seeking the services of the herbalist who is known to his family.

Mr Garang Kuol, cousin to the deceased, said the couple started vomiting after consuming the concoction.

“My cousin and his wife started complaining of stomach pain before they started vomiting and diarrhearing. We rushed them to hospital but unfortunately my cousin died on arrival,” said Kuol.

Pick samples

He called on the police to speed up investigation into the incident.

The family had accused police of taking the issue lightly after they delayed to pick samples of herbs.

Mr Kuol said the female herbalist had spent the entire night in the house of the couple administering the herb to the couple.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Ali confirmed the incident and said the suspect has already been arrested.

“It is true that a man of Sudanese descent who allegedly took herbal medicines has passed on while the wife has been admitted to a private hospital. We have already arrested the suspected herbalist who will be arraigned tomorrow,” said Mr Ali

He appealed to the affected family to be patient as police embarked on investigations.